REAL reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 could not release in theatres today; Here's what we know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations

Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...

Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition

Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000

PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'

Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown

PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; other leaders who have received this rare diplomatic gesture are...

'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit seals India's $2 billion nuclear submarine deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations

BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indig

Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...

Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel

Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft

Russian President’s Flying Kremlin vs US President’s Air Force One

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

REAL reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 could not release in theatres today; Here's what we know

However, now reports state that the real reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's film could not be released is because of an old financial dispute linked to Aagadu, 1 Nenokkadine. The payment issue between Eros International and 14 Reels Entertainment has put Akhanda 2's release in jeopardy.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 12:10 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

REAL reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 could not release in theatres today; Here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The makers of director Boyapeati Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, on Thursday, announced that the film will not be releasing on December 5 as scheduled due to "unavoidable circumstances". Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film."

The production house further said, "We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."

Why was the Akhanda 2 release postponed? 

However, now reports state that the real reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's film could not be released is because of an old financial dispute linked to Aagadu, 1 Nenokkadine. The payment issue between Eros International and 14 Reels Entertainment has put Akhanda 2's release in jeopardy. 

In 2015, Eros and 14 Reels Entertainment agreed in relation to Aagadu, 1 Nenokkadine times. The commitments under that deal soon turned into a dispute, and in 2019, the tribunal ordered 14 Reels to pay over Rs 11 crore with interest and hand over all documents. The Madras High Court upheld the decision, and the Supreme Court did the same in 2021. The payment remained unclear still. 

The case then stayed silent till now because Eros did not try to recover the money. When Eros got to know that Akhanda 2 is about to be released, they approached the court for their dues, seeking a stop on Akhanda 2's release until the money was recovered. 

The High Court first dismissed Eros’ petitions, but the Division Bench sent the matter back for a detailed hearing, blocking Nandamuri Balakrishna's film's release. It is important to note that the entire dispute is about old films, not about Akhanda 2. 

It may be recalled that on Thursday evening, the production house also cancelled the premiere shows of the film that were scheduled in India.

READ | Akhanda 2 FIRST review OUT: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film is 'powerful' mass entertainer, 'must-watch' for cinema lovers

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indig
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel
Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft
Russian President’s Flying Kremlin vs US President’s Air Force One
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match
PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'
PM Modi's 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement