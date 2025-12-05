REAL reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 could not release in theatres today; Here's what we know

However, now reports state that the real reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's film could not be released is because of an old financial dispute linked to Aagadu, 1 Nenokkadine. The payment issue between Eros International and 14 Reels Entertainment has put Akhanda 2's release in jeopardy.

The makers of director Boyapeati Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, on Thursday, announced that the film will not be releasing on December 5 as scheduled due to "unavoidable circumstances". Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film."

The production house further said, "We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."

Why was the Akhanda 2 release postponed?

However, now reports state that the real reason why Nandamuri Balakrishna's film could not be released is because of an old financial dispute linked to Aagadu, 1 Nenokkadine. The payment issue between Eros International and 14 Reels Entertainment has put Akhanda 2's release in jeopardy.

In 2015, Eros and 14 Reels Entertainment agreed in relation to Aagadu, 1 Nenokkadine times. The commitments under that deal soon turned into a dispute, and in 2019, the tribunal ordered 14 Reels to pay over Rs 11 crore with interest and hand over all documents. The Madras High Court upheld the decision, and the Supreme Court did the same in 2021. The payment remained unclear still.

The case then stayed silent till now because Eros did not try to recover the money. When Eros got to know that Akhanda 2 is about to be released, they approached the court for their dues, seeking a stop on Akhanda 2's release until the money was recovered.

The High Court first dismissed Eros’ petitions, but the Division Bench sent the matter back for a detailed hearing, blocking Nandamuri Balakrishna's film's release. It is important to note that the entire dispute is about old films, not about Akhanda 2.

It may be recalled that on Thursday evening, the production house also cancelled the premiere shows of the film that were scheduled in India.

