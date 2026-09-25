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Real Kashmir Football Club earns Best Drama nomination at International Emmy Awards 2026

Real Kashmir Football Club nominated for Best Drama at International Emmy Awards

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Real Kashmir Football Club earns Best Drama nomination at International Emmy Awards 2026

Inspired by the true story of Kashmir's first professional football club, the series Real Kashmir Football Club stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul. It is streaming on Sony LIV.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Real Kashmir Football Club earns Best Drama nomination at International Emmy Awards 2026
Real Kashmir Football Club nominated at International Emmy Awards
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Sony LIV's Real Kashmir Football Club has earned a prestigious International Emmy Award nomination in the Drama Series category, putting a story from the Valley on one of television's biggest global stages. Inspired by the true story of Kashmir's first professional football club, the series stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul. It follows two men who come together with a shared ambition to build a professional football team in Kashmir, only to find themselves navigating challenges that extend far beyond the sport. What begins as a dream of building a football club gradually becomes a larger story of determination, community and hope, exploring how the game can create opportunities and bring people together.

Speaking about the nomination, Mahesh Mathai, show-runner & co-director of Real Kashmir Football Club said, "When you come across a great story, don't let it pass you by. Grab a hold of, nurture it, love it, and push it through that long tunnel. It will find the light. We are honoured that this special series has found global recognition through an Emmy nomination."

Zeeshan Ayyub added, "It is always special to see our labour of love reach people and receive recognition. This was an important and relevant story for us to tell, a story of resilience, courage and hard work. We dedicate this recognition to the people of Kashmir, their resilience and the struggles they have endured. I hope this nomination helps the story travel further and reach a wider audience."

Produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment, Real Kashmir Football Club boasts a strong ensemble including Abhishant Rana, Muazzam Bhat, Priya Chauhan, Anmol Thakeriadhillon, Afnan Fazli, and Shaheem Bhat. The show is directed by showrunner Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar and written by Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang, Mahesh Mathai, Danish Renzu and Umang Vyas.

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