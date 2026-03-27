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‘Ready for the next phase’: Badshah makes big revelation after Tateeree controversy

Rapper Badshah has been making headlines in the past few weeks. Recently, he became a topic of discussion for the objectionable lyrics and suggestive visuals of his song, “Tateeree”. After facing a lot of backlash, Badshah even apologised through a social media post.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

‘Ready for the next phase’: Badshah makes big revelation after Tateeree controversy
Badshah opens up on recent phase of his life, Tateeree controversy
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Rapper Badshah has been making headlines in the past few weeks. Recently, he became a topic of discussion for the objectionable lyrics and suggestive visuals of his song, “Tateeree”. After facing a lot of backlash, Badshah even apologised through a social media post. 

Badshah opens up on recent tensions

After that, the alleged wedding photos of the rapper and singer with the Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi surfaced online. Now, Badshah has published a long note on his Instagram Stories after a concert in London, saying that he is ready for the next phase. He claimed that the last couple of weeks have been extremely challenging for him. Badshah wrote on the photo-sharing app, “I'll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn't fully prepared for. There's a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there's the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I've been sitting with a lot. (sic)” 

He expressed gratitude to his fans for making his London concert such a massive success. Badshah added that being on that stage reminded him who he is and what this journey has been all about. 

“But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did. The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for,” he went on to add. 

Badshah concluded the post on a positive note, saying that he is ready to step into the next phase of life with some new music. “I think I'm ready for the next phase. New music is on its way and I'm pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn't say why I needed it," he concluded. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

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