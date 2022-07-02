RC15: Ram Charan's intense look from political-drama leaves fans excited

Aalim Hakim/Instagram

Ram Charan has become the next big internet sensation after Vijay Deverakonda thanks to his most recent makeover. Under the supervision of his hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the actor had a makeover, and he provided a sneak peek of it, getting fans incredibly delighted.

Aalim Hakim, a celebrity hairstylist based in Mumbai, has shared a preview of the actor's new look, and he continues to look charming. The actor certainly has a mysterious appearance, and we have already caught a glimpse of it. The glimpse video, though it doesn't show much about his appearance, nonetheless manages to draw viewers in.

Check it out here:

Fans believe that this new appearance will be used for his upcoming RC15 with Shankar. Fans are extremely anticipating how he will look in RC15 after the handsome, sleek moustache look he had in RRR.

Team RC 15 made a special announcement of their Pan India film on the occasion of Kiara Advani's birthday. Kiara Advani joins the cast as the main lady.

Kiara who is excited about this collaboration said, "It's definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen!"

RC 15 will release in 3 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi.

Directed by Shankar, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan India release.

In supporting roles, the movie also features Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the screenplay for his thriller. Jani Master coordinated the movie's musical numbers.