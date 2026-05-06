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RB Choudary death: TVK chief Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya, Mammootty, Vikram, Siddharth pay last respects to legendary producer

TVK chief Vijay, Mammootty, Dhanush, Suriya, Chiyaan Vikram, and Siddharth arrived at RB Choudary's home to offer condolences to the family. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan had paid their tributes on X. The late producer is also the father of actors, Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 06, 2026, 08:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

RB Choudary death: TVK chief Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya, Mammootty, Vikram, Siddharth pay last respects to legendary producer
Late producer RB Choudary, Vijay, Mammootty
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Members of the South film industry gathered in grief as actors, filmmakers, and others visited the residence of veteran producer RB Choudary to pay their last respects following his sudden demise in a tragic road accident in Udaipur on May 5. Leading stars, including TVK chief Vijay, Mammootty, Dhanush, Suriya, were among the many prominent figures who arrived to offer condolences to the bereaved family. The atmosphere appeared sombre, with members of the film fraternity bidding an emotional farewell to the producer as his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chennai. Chiyaan Vikram and Siddarth also arrived to pay their tributes.

How did RB Choudary die?

RB Choudary, who bankrolled films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages under his banner of Super Good Films, died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76. According to the police, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall. The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudhary died on the spot.

Which films did RB Choudary make?

Born as Ratanlal Bhagatram Choudary, the late producer was known for backing several popular films including Nattamai, Suryavamsam, Puriyaadha Pudhir, Aanandham, Samudhiram, Godfather, and Thithikudhe. He also financed multiple films of TVK chief and Tamil Nadu's most probable next Chief Minister Vijay, like Poove Unakkaga, Thirupaachi, Love Today, Shahjahan, Thirupaachi, and Jilla. Choudary's last production was the 2025 Tamil drama thriller Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. His banner's next project, Magudam, is headlined by Vishal and also marks his directorial debut. The film was set to be the 99th venture under Super Good Films. Notably, like Vishal, more than 30 filmmakers launched their directorial journeys under Choudary’s guidance.

Details about RB Choudary family

RB Choudary is survived by his wife and four sons. Among them, Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh are known actors in the Tamil film industry. Suresh manages the production house Super Good Films and Jeevan runs his own steel production company. The family is yet to issue an official statement. After his death, Tamil and Telugu cinema superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi paid their tributes on social media.

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