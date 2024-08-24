Twitter
Ravi Teja gets injured while filming RT75, undergoes surgery for…

Ravi Teja left fans worried as he underwent surgery after suffering an injury on the set of his upcoming movie.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 09:04 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ravi Teja gets injured while filming RT75, undergoes surgery for…
Ravi Teja injured
Ravi Teja is a Telugu superstar who is popularly known as "Mass Maharaja". The actor has impressed audiences time and again with his performance in action-comedy roles. He recently sustained an injury while shooting his next film RT75 and has undergone surgery.

A representative for Ravi Teja revealed in a statement that while filming for his upcoming movie RT75, the actor tore a muscle in his right hand and had to undergo surgery after ignoring the pain and continuing to shoot. They also shared that the actor will now stay away from work for six weeks to ensure a complete recovery. The statement reads, “Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals, and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery.”

As the news of Ravi Teja's surgery surfaced online, his fans expressed their support and well-wishes for the actor's swift recovery. The fans of the actor wished him a speedy recovery. 

RT75 marks Ravi Teja's 75th film and will see the actor reuniting with actress Sreeleela, who previously starred alongside him in the 2022 hit Dhamaka. Directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film has generated significant buzz since its announcement. The film has reportedly set a release date for Sankranti 2025, positioning the film for a major clash with other festive releases. For the unversed, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, and several other films are aiming for a Sankranti release next year.  

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja was recently seen in the movie Mr Bachchan which was directed by Harish Shankar and was released in theatres on Independence Day. The film clashed with Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart. Both films failed to make a mark at the box office.

