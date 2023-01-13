Search icon
Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Waltair Veerayya leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

File Photo

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's film Waltair Veerayya was released today - January 13, 2023, in cinemas. The Telegu film, directed by KS Ravindra, is already a fan favourite with netizens praising the film on social media. However, we have a piece of bad news for fans as within hours of its release Waltair Veerayya became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

The film has been leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others.

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Shruti Haasan starrer Waltair Veerayya leaked hours after its release and some people are looking to download the film from several torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

READ | Waltair Veerayya Twitter review: Viewers hail the return of 'vintage' Chiranjeevi, call film 'Sankranthi winner'

All about Waltair Veerayya 

Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, stars Chiranjeevi as an infamous smuggler with Ravi Teja as the cop appointed to catch him. The film follows the scuffle between them as they lock horns and how each tries to outsmart the other in an action-packed saga. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and features Urvashi Rautela in a dance number.

READ | Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi film collects Rs 14 crore in advance booking, heading for massive opening day

Other films that have leaked online 

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)

