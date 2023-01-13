Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

File Photo

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's film Waltair Veerayya was released today - January 13, 2023, in cinemas. The Telegu film, directed by KS Ravindra, is already a fan favourite with netizens praising the film on social media. However, we have a piece of bad news for fans as within hours of its release Waltair Veerayya became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

The film has been leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others.

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Shruti Haasan starrer Waltair Veerayya leaked hours after its release and some people are looking to download the film from several torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

All about Waltair Veerayya

Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, stars Chiranjeevi as an infamous smuggler with Ravi Teja as the cop appointed to catch him. The film follows the scuffle between them as they lock horns and how each tries to outsmart the other in an action-packed saga. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and features Urvashi Rautela in a dance number.

Other films that have leaked online

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

