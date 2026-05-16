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Ravi Mohan’s ex-wife Aarti Ravi drops cryptic message as breakup rumours with Keneeshaa Francis intensify: 'Never wake a sleeping lion'

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Ravi Mohan’s ex-wife Aarti Ravi drops cryptic message as breakup rumours with Keneeshaa Francis intensify: 'Never wake a sleeping lion'

Aarti Ravi shared a cryptic message about “truth prevailing” amid rumours that Ravi Mohan and singer Keneeshaa Francis have parted ways.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 16, 2026, 02:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ravi Mohan’s ex-wife Aarti Ravi drops cryptic message as breakup rumours with Keneeshaa Francis intensify: 'Never wake a sleeping lion'
Image credit: Instagram
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Fresh drama appears to have unfolded around Ravi Mohan’s personal life after his rumoured partner Keneeshaa Francis posted an emotional note online, fuelling speculation about a possible breakup. Soon after the post went viral, Ravi’s estranged wife Aarti Ravi shared a cryptic message on social media that has now grabbed attention online.

Without directly mentioning Ravi or Keneeshaa, Aarti posted a strongly worded statement hinting that silence should not be mistaken for weakness. Sharing the note on Instagram on May 16, she wrote, "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aarti (@aarti.ravi)

The statement further read, "My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails."

Her post surfaced shortly after Keneeshaa shared a lengthy emotional message about walking away from a situation with “peace, love and complete detachment,” which many social media users interpreted as a sign of a fallout between her and Ravi.

Keneeshaa had earlier found herself at the centre of controversy after being accused of being the “third person” in Ravi and Aarti’s marriage. However, the singer repeatedly denied those allegations and maintained that she was only supporting Ravi emotionally during a difficult phase in his life.

Ravi Mohan had publicly announced the end of his 15-year marriage with Aarti Ravi in September 2024. Following the announcement, Aarti claimed that she and their children were left shocked and had no prior knowledge about the decision.

Ravi later alleged that he had been cut off from his sons after the separation and claimed he was not even allowed to check on them following a car accident.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009 and share two sons, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi.

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