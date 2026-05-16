Ravi Mohan announces acting break until divorce is finalised with Aarti Ravi a day after rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis quits social media: 'I slit my wrists'

Levelling serious claims against his in-laws, Ravi Mohan said, "If anything happens to Keneeshaa Francis or to me, Aarti Ravi's family will be responsible." He alleged that Aarti blackmailed him for getting married by cutting her hand. He also broke his silence on his connection with Keneesha.

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan on Saturday broke his silence on the ongoing speculations around his personal life, announcing that he would not continue acting in films until his divorce with estranged wife Aarti Ravi is finalised. He was addressing a press conference in Chennai on Saturday. A visibly emotional Ravi Mohan addressed the media at a private studio. "I think remaining silent all these years was extremely foolish on my part. Many people want to provoke the calm person I used to be. My films will no longer be released in theatres. Until I get a divorce, none of my films will be released on screen. I am unable to act until I receive my divorce," he said.

Noting that he has worked hard in the film industry for over two decades, Ravi Mohan remarked, "I earned my awards through my own efforts. There were four years when neither my father nor my brother worked. My mistake was staying silent all these years. For 14 years, I remained silent and tolerated everything." He shares two sons with estranged wife Aarti: Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi.

Levelling serious claims against his in-laws, the actor said, "If anything happens to Keneeshaa or to me, they (Aarti Ravi's family) will be responsible. They think I should not stay alive. I will deal with everyone and leave with a smile on my face. They are not allowing me to see my children. The annual fee for my two children is Rs 50 lakhs. I paid for it and took care of everything. I tolerated everything all these years. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment."

He went on to allege that Aarti Ravi blackmailed him for getting married by injuring herself. "From day one, many injustices have happened. Aarti married me only after blackmailing me by cutting her hand. Before one film produced by their family banner would even finish, they would ask me to sign another. I was not supposed to act in outside productions. I was expected to remain there like a serial actor. But now I cannot focus on being creative. I will leave it here", the actor said.

The Ponniyin Selvan actor also addressed the ongoing speculations around his connection with singer Keneeshaa Francis, referring to her recent exit from social media. "They chased Keneeshaa away. I will not leave any of them quietly. Right now, I am living in a rented house and they are all living comfortably. No matter how much people mock me, I'm expected to remain silent because I am a celebrity. They cyberbullied Keneeshaa and drove her away. She is a very hard worker," he told the media.

Ravi Mohan's press conference arrived a day after his rumoured girlfriend, singer Keneeshaa penned a long note on Instagram, announcing that she has left Chennai, quit social media, and exited the music industry "I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place", she wrote.

"I understand now that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well. You guys got what you wanted. I've left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess. I've left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess", a part of Keneesha's statement read.

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