Ravi Kishan teaches his viral 'Gucci' trend dance steps to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani as he joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 | Watch

Ravi Kishan joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and teaches his viral dance steps to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parvinn Dabass in a new Instagram video.

Ravi Kishan has joined Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and announced it in his signature style. In a recent Instagram video that Anupam Kher posted, the actor taught Parvinn Dabass, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher his popular dancing moves.

Viral video

"There is a left foot, there is a right foot... chal foot," Ravi Kishan says in the video as the other actors attempt to mimic his movements. Anupam Kher posted the video and remarked, "The coordination KINGS are back! We are pleased to welcome Ma Bratharrr Ravi Kishan to the Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 cast."In the comments, actor Ranvir Shorey used laughing emojis. One fan commented, "Boman Sir in this again hilarious."

About Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

The 2006 movie Khosla Ka Ghosla has a follow-up called Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvinn Dabass, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, and Tara Sharma acted in the first film, which was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. A middle-class Delhi family fought a real estate dealer to reclaim their land. Because of its screenplay and characters, particularly Boman Irani's portrayal of Khurana, the crafty real estate dealer, the first movie became a cult favourite.

Also read: 'Just for reel and fame': Rhiya Ahir trolled after Bigg Boss 20 entry buzz following viral NEET protest

Prashant Bhagia is the director of the follow-up. Savita Raj Hiremath, Raj Hiremath, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar are the producers. The whole original cast is reportedly coming back for the follow-up. The cherished characters will return in the movie with a fresh plot. The newest member of the cast is Ravi Kishan. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the film.