FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Dolly Parton dies at 80: From music to Hollywood, a look at the icon's enduring legacy

Dolly Parton dies at 80: From music to Hollywood, a look at the icon's legacy

Ravi Kishan teaches his viral 'Gucci' trend dance steps to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani as he joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 | Watch

Ravi Kishan teaches his viral 'Gucci' trend dance steps to Anupam Kher

Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she met Naga Chaitanya only once a month during first year of marriage

Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she met Naga Chaitanya only once a month

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ravi Kishan teaches his viral 'Gucci' trend dance steps to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani as he joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 | Watch

Ravi Kishan joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and teaches his viral dance steps to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parvinn Dabass in a new Instagram video.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

Ravi Kishan teaches his viral 'Gucci' trend dance steps to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani as he joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 | Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ravi Kishan has joined Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and announced it in his signature style. In a recent Instagram video that Anupam Kher posted, the actor taught Parvinn Dabass, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher his popular dancing moves.

Viral video

"There is a left foot, there is a right foot... chal foot," Ravi Kishan says in the video as the other actors attempt to mimic his movements. Anupam Kher posted the video and remarked, "The coordination KINGS are back! We are pleased to welcome Ma Bratharrr Ravi Kishan to the Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 cast."In the comments, actor Ranvir Shorey used laughing emojis. One fan commented, "Boman Sir in this again hilarious."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

The 2006 movie Khosla Ka Ghosla has a follow-up called Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvinn Dabass, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, and Tara Sharma acted in the first film, which was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. A middle-class Delhi family fought a real estate dealer to reclaim their land. Because of its screenplay and characters, particularly Boman Irani's portrayal of Khurana, the crafty real estate dealer, the first movie became a cult favourite.

Also read: 'Just for reel and fame': Rhiya Ahir trolled after Bigg Boss 20 entry buzz following viral NEET protest

Prashant Bhagia is the director of the follow-up. Savita Raj Hiremath, Raj Hiremath, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar are the producers. The whole original cast is reportedly coming back for the follow-up. The cherished characters will return in the movie with a fresh plot. The newest member of the cast is Ravi Kishan. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the film.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dolly Parton dies at 80: From music to Hollywood, a look at the icon's enduring legacy
Dolly Parton dies at 80: From music to Hollywood, a look at the icon's legacy
Ravi Kishan teaches his viral 'Gucci' trend dance steps to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani as he joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 | Watch
Ravi Kishan teaches his viral 'Gucci' trend dance steps to Anupam Kher
Pakistan: Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad hospital, 15 infants killed; Here's what happened
Pakistan: Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad hospital, 15 infants killed
US visa appointments put on hold worldwide, what’s behind Trump administration’s move
US visa appointments put on hold worldwide amid Trump's immigration crackdown
'Yash is back!': Fans celebrate Toxic star's return with dhol beats outside Bengaluru theatre; Watch
'Yash is back!': Fans celebrate Toxic star's return with dhol beats
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement