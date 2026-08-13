Ravi Kishan's wife breaks silence on his viral memes: 'Thode din shaant rahein...'

Ravi Kishan said he’s going viral for podcast memes. Wife Preeti joked, 'thode din shaant rahein varna' and said they should lock him at home.

Ravi Kishan, actor and BJP MP, has gained renewed popularity not from films but through humorous memes created from his recent show. In an interview, he acknowledged that nearly everything he says is now meme-worthy and has decided to observe a maun vrat for a few days. He praised Generation Z for embracing him by transforming his remarks into memes.

Wife’s hilarious warning: Stay quiet or get locked

What Preeti told him about the viral videos was shared by Ravi. He said, 'Humari patni boli kripya aap thode din shaant rahein varna tumhe ghar hi mein hum lock kardenge.' 'Tum ghar se nikalte ho toh viral hote ho," she added. 'Inko yahi kamre mein lock kar dete hai,' she said to the children. Viral honge na yeh niklenge.

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Why the memes started

Both new and old videos of Ravi Kishan have been edited and circulated extensively over the past few weeks. He used phrases such as 'Money follows my brother' on his podcast with Raj Shamani. In another tape, he said, 'Jaldi, the late.' His dance and Kotheshwaray singing act videos also gained popularity among meme pages. Taking it lightly, Ravi said he likes how memes allow young people to interact with him.

Ravi's upcoming film is Mirzapur: The Movie. The movie continues with Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit from Season 1, and the trailer is now available. Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu, and Pankaj Tripathi are coming back. Jitendra Kumar will portray Bablu Pandit in the movie, replacing Vikrant Massey in the television series. On September 4, it will be released in theatres.