Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ramesh Kishan passes away

Popular actor Ravi Kishan’s elder brother Ramesh Kishan passed away in Delhi. The actor himself informed fans about the sad news by tweeting. His fans are in shock as soon as they came to know about the superstar’s brother.

Ravi Kishan tweeted- ‘Sad news..! Today my elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla ji has passed away in AIIMS Delhi. Tried a lot but could not save the elder brother, the passing of elder brother after father is painful. May Mahadev grant you a place at your feet. Many respects. om Shanti.”

दुःखद समाचार..!

आज मेरे बड़े भाई श्री रमेश शुक्ला जी का एम्स हॉस्पिटल दिल्ली में दुःखद निधन हो गया है l

बहुत कोशिश किया पर बड़े भईया को नहीं बचा सका, पिता जी के बाद बड़े भाई का जाना पीड़ा दायक

महादेव आपको अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें l

कोटि कोटि नमन l

ओम शांति pic.twitter.com/1EZr2vD6Hs — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) March 30, 2022

Ramesh Kishan was 52 years old who was suffering from cancer and many other serious diseases for a long time. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, where he breathed last. Ravi Kishan's brother Ramesh is mainly a resident of Bisui Barai village of Kerakat Kotwali area in Jaunpur district. His body will be brought from Delhi to Varanasi.

Sharing the news, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, “Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ramesh Kishan expired at AIIMS, Delhi. Om Shanti”

