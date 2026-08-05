Ravi Kishan’s daughter hops on viral 'Phone Booth' meme trend; netizens react, 'Baap beti pagla gayi hai' | Watch

Ravi Kishan is viral again for his memes and slip-ups. His daughter Rivva joined in with an Instagram reel trolling him in a fake phone booth, using the same 'Gucci' song from his viral edits.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become a big meme sensation online. Now his daughter, Rivva Kishan, has joined the trend. She posted a funny Instagram reel trolling her father using the same song that made his memes viral.

Rivva trolls her father in viral reel

Rivva shared a funny Instagram reel featuring Ravi Kishan standing inside a fake red telephone booth and pretending to be busy on a call. Rivva can be seen in the video waiting outside for her time to speak with her mother, but her father ignores her and won't go outside. She stands there looking irritated while he continues to act preoccupied on the phone. Gucci by Aroob Khan, the song that has become the standard soundtrack for Ravi Kishan meme edits on Instagram, was used by Rivva to make it even funnier. She captioned the video, 'Mujhe bhi baat karni thi Maa se.'

Netizens reaction

After the reel was posted, netizens reacted in the comment section. Some joked, 'Money follows my brother' and 'Famous hone ki ninja technique'. Others asked, 'Bhai duty par nahi gaya kya aaj' and 'YHI ho rhi hain desh ki duty'. There were playful lines like 'You don't tell me what to do my love' and 'System se massage aya hoga'. People also commented on the father-daughter angle with 'Baap beti pagla gayi hai dono' and 'Vairal hony k liy kuch bhi baap beti ka pyaar'. Some brought politics and local references into it, like 'Sir yaha kya kr rahe ho wo neet ka akhbar leak ho gya' and 'Prime minister of Spain kya development kiya bilkul bina paisa kharch kiye Gorakhpur ko Spain bna diye hai'. A few defended with, 'Are ravi Kishan ko duty se call aaya Important hai samjha kariye desh bhula Raha hai'. Other comments in the thread were abusive and have been omitted.

Also read: Why Are Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra Living Separately? Actor Breaks Silence

Why Ravi Kishan is trending on Social Media

Ravi Kishan is going viral again for his expressions, dance moves, and slip-ups like 'Jaldi the late' and 'home from work.' Clips from his interviews and shows are being set to trending music, with even Juventus and Borussia Dortmund joining the meme trend. He told CNN-News18 it’s not planned; 'words nikalte hai' and called it a blessing of Lord Shiva and Maa Saraswati. He also made headlines for leaving reality show Alliance mid-way for 'desh ki seva,' while Rivva continued and got eliminated later.