Ravi Kishan opens up about Madhuri Dixit: ‘Never seen her throw tantrums’

Ravi Kishan praised Madhuri Dixit’s calm and cheerful behaviour on the Maa Behen set, saying he has never seen her throw tantrums even in difficult or chaotic situations.

Ravi Kishan has shared his experience of working with Madhuri Dixit on the upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen, praising her calm and composed nature even in high-pressure situations on set.

Ravi Kishan on Madhuri Dixit’s calm nature:

Ravi Kishan recently opened up about having to share screen space with Madhuri Dixit in Maa Behen, and yeah, the film also has Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. He said he felt pretty nervous performing alongside the veteran actress, especially during those emotionally intense moments and scenes. He also mentioned that Madhuri’s part in the movie is something audiences haven’t really seen from her before, in a way that feels different.

In an interview, Ravi went on to praise Madhuri’s temperament, saying he has never once seen her lose her cool, even when things turn chaotic. He remembered how she stays upbeat no matter what, whether there are delays or weather disruptions, or just random production issues piling up. In his words, Madhuri keeps a steady smile and manages everything with patience and this kind of effortless ease, which ends up making the vibe on set feel lighter and more positive for everyone.

‘She never throws tantrums’:

Ravi Kishan said that Madhuri Dixit never complains, not even when things get really difficult. According to him, she’s one of those people who stay content all the time, whether it is raining heavily, the lights go out, or the rehearsals suddenly go off script, and you know everything changes. He went on to say she steadily handles every single thing and keeps that smile going, which he genuinely finds admirable and kind of inspiring too.

He also mentioned that Madhuri keeps the same composure even if others are late or if unexpected changes pop up during rehearsals. He said that she has built this “beautiful world” around herself, so she seems almost untouched by outside chaos, like it’s happening somewhere else.

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Fan frenzy in Gorakhpur event:

Ravi also recalled this sort of public appearance in Gorakhpur where him and Madhuri showed up at a jewellery store inauguration, as brand ambassadors. The event pulled in massive crowds, so much so that fans were climbing trees and even walls just to snag a glimpse of the actress. While Ravi had this concern about security, what with the overwhelming crowd and all, Madhuri stayed totally calm, no jitters at all. He said she kept smiling, and she dealt with everything smoothly, even with that intense fan frenzy around her.