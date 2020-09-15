Headlines

Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari: Film stars to be part of Ramlila in Ayodhya

On behalf of Maa Foundation, Delhi, the play is being organised by Ayodhya Ramlila Committee, Delhi. While several renowned faces will be seen in the play, it will be held on a virtual platform, taking in consideration the COVID-19 situation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 06:16 PM IST

In a first, a 'Ramlila' in which several film artists will take part, will be organised in Ayodhya this year.

On Tuesday, Maa Foundation and Ayodhya Ramlila Committee President Subhash Malik and Chairman Ved Prakash Tandon met Maithili Sharan Das, priest of Laxman Quila, to confirm taht the event will take place at the grounds of the famous Laxman Quila Temple.

A private event, the ramlila, which is set to take place at the historic Laxman Quila Temple from October 17 to October 25, will see over 22 film artists including Vindu Dara Singh, Shahbaz Khan, Raza Murad, Ritu Shivpuri, Asrani, Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari , essaying various roles as part of the act.

On behalf of  Maa Foundation, Delhi, the play is being organised by Ayodhya Ramlila Committee, Delhi. While several renowned faces will be seen in the play, it will be held on a virtual platform, taking in consideration the COVID-19 situation.

The Ayodhya Ramlila Committee will soon send out an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the event. 

It is for the first time ever that a ramlila is being held in Ayodhya in which film actors will be performing live.

Following will be the characters that the stars will essay in the act. Asrani will be seen playing the role of Narad, while Shahbaz Khan will play Ravan, Bhojpuri superstar and MP Manoj Tiwari will be Angad, Bhojpuri superstar and MP Ravi Kishan will essay the role of Bharat, the son of late Dara Singh, Vindu will be seen playing  Lord Hanuman while Kaikeyi will be played by Ritu Shivpuri.

On the other hand, the lead roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita will be played by Sonu and Kavita Joshi, respectively. 

There is great enthusiasm among people and also among the saints of Ayodhya with respect to this Ramlila.

 The 'Sant Samaj of Ayodhya' wants that such events must be organised in the holy city since Ayodhya is the land of Lord Shri Ram.

