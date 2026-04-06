Ravi Kishan hits back at Dhurandhar 2's 'propaganda' criticism: 'Ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log'

Ravi Kishan defended Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling propaganda claims unfair and praising the film for reviving theatres and showcasing real-life inspired storytelling. He also urged audiences to support the film.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has come out strongly in support of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, dismissing claims that the film is propaganda. As the film continues its successful run at the box office, he urged audiences to support it and appreciate its impact on cinema.

'Calling it propaganda is wrong':

Ravi Kishan criticised the growing trend of labelling films as propaganda. He said, 'Calling it a propaganda film is very wrong…ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log!' According to him, people should focus on the film’s storytelling rather than giving it such tags. He also pointed out that many actors from the South openly supported the film, and others should do the same.

A boost for the film industry:

The actor pointed out that Dhurandhar has contributed to the revival of the film industry through his work. He said the movie has brought audiences back to theatres at a time when the industry was struggling. Ravi explained that successful films work as a blessing because cinema employs hundreds of thousands of individuals. He described how various parts of the industry, including Bhojpuri cinema, have experienced difficult times, which make their achievements more valuable.

Also read: Paresh Rawal regrets missing Dhurandhar 2 calls Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'must watch': 'I wish I was in this'

Inspired by real stories:

Ravi Kishan praised director Aditya Dhar because he selected real-life events as his movie's subject matter. He compared the franchise’s impact to classic films and said that cinema should reflect society and present truth. He emphasised that movies should show historical events while introducing audiences to unknown historical details.