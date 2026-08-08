Ravi Kishan breaks silence on his viral ‘money follows my brother’ line

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan’s podcast reply about choosing recognition over money went viral online. BJP used the line in a Gen Z video and Ravi reposted it saying reputation is more valuable than money.

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan is trending again on social media. His reply from a podcast interview, 'Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!' has turned into memes, reels, and even a BJP Gen Z video.

The viral clip and BJP’s take

The clip is from Ravi Kishan’s podcast with host Raj Shamani. When asked what he wants more, pehchaan or paisa, Ravi replied instantly, 'Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!' The line quickly caught on. People started using it in memes and reels. The Bharatiya Janata Party also noticed it. The party used the line in one of its latest social media videos aimed at Gen Z.

The BJP video was subsequently uploaded by Ravi on his official X account. 'A good reputation is more valuable than money-PUBLILIUS SYRUS,' he said in the caption. Money and reputation are related, and the claim is that reputation is paramount.

Why Ravi Kishan is trending

There are some videos of Ravi Kishan that have recently gone viral. On the internet, other reels with him are also well-liked. In one, he declares that he aspires to be India's Al Pacino. He also mentioned meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ravi Kishan, who is well-known for his acting and candid interviews, is frequently praised for his responses and mannerisms. This time, he connected with individuals online by prioritising reputation over money.

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Work front

Ravi Kishan continues to be active in the film industry, with his latest film 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero,' featuring Himansh Kohli, Shilpa Shinde, and Sonnalli A Sajnani. He is also working on 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' a sequel to the 2006 comedy. Besides acting, he serves as a BJP MP and has gained a strong social media following, thanks to viral content and popular dialogues among fans and party members.