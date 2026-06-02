Raveena Tandon’s caretaker accused of stealing jewellery worth ₹25 lakh, details inside

A caretaker has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and luxury watches worth Rs 25 lakh from Raveena Tandon’s family home in Mumbai.

Raveena Tandon’s family has reported a theft of jewellery and luxury watches worth around Rs 25 lakh from their Mumbai residence, allegedly involving a caretaker. The accused has been arrested after police traced the missing valuables during an investigation.

Caretaker arrested in theft case:

Mumbai Police’s Juhu unit has nabbed a 47-year-old woman, accused of stealing valuable things from film producer Rajiv Tandon’s home; he’s the brother of actor Raveena Tandon. The reported theft includes gold ornaments as well as diamond jewellery and costly luxury watches that were part of the family’s belongings.

Officials say the accused has been tied to the Tandon family since 2020. She apparently kept showing up at the residence to help with household care and also to look after Raveena Tandon’s 86-year-old mother, Veena Tandon. Since she had this close sort of access to the place, she was reportedly able to roam around inside the premises pretty freely.

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Allegations of locker break-in:

Police investigations suggest that the accused sort of broke open a locker at the family’s Juhu home and then stole gold and diamond jewellery, which belonged to Veena Tandon. She is also accused of taking two luxury watches that are owned by Rajiv Tandon. The stolen stuff is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 25 lakh, which sounds like a lot.

In the complaint that Rajiv Tandon filed, he said the theft was noticed on October 2, 2025, when the family opened the locker just before the Dussehra festival. They found that several items were gone, including bangles, necklaces, rings, earrings and even a diamond-studded mangalsutra.

When she was confronted, the caretaker initially denied any involvement in the theft, but after the complaint was filed, police arrested her and then started an additional inquiry into the matter. Officials also said that during the investigation, several of the stolen watches were found again, sort of recovered in the process.