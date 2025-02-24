: Actor Raveena Tandon & her daughter, actor Rasha Thadani meet Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati in Prayagraj.

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon has joined the ranks of celebrities attending the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. On Monday, Raveena, along with her daughter and a couple of friends, was spotted seeking blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram. She also performed Ganga aarti at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

"This Kumbh has come after 144 years. So, my friends and I have come here from Mumbai. We have come not just for Ganga Snan but also to our 'home'. Swami ji's home is my home, my children's home...," Raveena told ANI. Raveena also shared that she will visit Kashi and celebrate Maha Shivratri there.

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif also met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. Moreover, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event. "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, along with actor Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Banerjee and Rasha Thadani, perform 'Aarti' at the Mahakumbh. pic.twitter.com/72ILysQ9dE — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Her mother-in-law accompanied Katrina. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal, was recently spotted taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh. According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday.

