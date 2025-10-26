Raveena Tandon Birthday: From 90s sensation to Padma Shri awardee, a look at actress' iconic Bollywood journey

Raveena Tandon turns 53 today, celebrating a career filled with hit films, iconic songs and accolades like the Padma Shri.

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon, known for her dazzling beauty, powerful performances and timeless charm, celebrates her 53rd birthday today. Born on October 26, 1972, in Mumbai to filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon, Raveena’s name itself is a blend of her parents’ names. From a young age, she showed a natural flair for acting and dance. She studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and later at Mithibai College, where she received her first modelling offers. Midway through college, she decided to chase her dreams, leaving her studies to step into the world of glamour.

At just 17, Raveena made her grand Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool (1991). The film was a huge success and earned her the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. Soon after, she became one of the most sought-after actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s, known for her expressive eyes, bold screen presence and effortless dancing.

90s icon who balanced stardom and family

Raveena’s career soared with blockbuster hits like Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Dulhe Raja. Songs like 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani,' 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' and 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' turned her into a cultural icon and Bollywood’s beloved 'Mast Mast Girl.'

Beyond the screen, Raveena’s life reflects compassion and courage. At just 21, she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, setting an example for many. In 2004, she married film distributor Anil Thadani, and the couple has two children, Rasha and Ranbir Vardhan.

Her talent and versatility have earned her numerous awards, including the National Film Award and the Padma Shri in 2023. With acclaimed performances in KGF: Chapter 2 and the web series Aranyak, Raveena continues to prove that true stars only shine brighter with time.