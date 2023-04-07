Ravanasura Twitter review: Fans call Ravi Teja film 'brilliant one-man show', declare it 'Mass Maharaja's hattrick hit'

Ravi Teja in Ravanasura

Ravi Teja’s action thriller Ravanasura hit the cinema screens on Friday. The actor, known to his fans as the Mass Maharaja, is returning in a role with grey shades and fans were eagerly waiting for it. Hours after the morning shows ended, Twitter was flooded with the first fan reviews for the film and they were largely positive with praise for its lead actor.

Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Verma, also stars Sushanth, Annu Emmanuel, Megha Akash and Jayaram in an ensemble cast. The film stars Ravi Teja as a lawyer who moonlights as a serial killer. Ever since the teaser and trailer were released, fans had said they were waiting to see the actor in what appeared to be a negative role. And judging by the early reactions, it seems he has not disappointed.

Most early reactions praised Ravi Teja’s acting. “#RaviTeja was brilliant in a negative shaded role. Rest of the cast were good. Ravi Teja's characterisation works big time,” tweeted one fan. Another added, “Overall, #Ravansura is a good thriller that has a terrific performance by #RaviTeja in recent times.” Some fans, however, did say the film was average with praticular criticism of the first half. However, they praised Ravi Teja for being a 'one-man show'.

There was also praise for Sudheer Verma’s direction. One fan wrote, “#Ravanasura is another Eldorado of Telugu cinema. sudheer anna direction was fantastic.#RaviTeja anna acting was next level. anna on-screen presence was lit.” Another tweet read, “Congratulations to the entire team of #ravanasura. @sudheerkvarma utilised raviteja very well after a long gap.”

Fans are already declaring the film a blockbuster with the phrase ‘Mass Maharaja’s hattrick hit’ trending on Twitter. Ravi Teja’s previous two films – Waltair Veerayya and Dhamaka were both successes. The former, which had Chiranjeevi in lead, has earned over Rs 200 crore while Dhamaka also grossed over Rs 100 crore. Ravi Teja fans would hope Ravanasura can follow suit as well and emerge as a box office success.