Ravanasura box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja film takes decent start but earns less than Dhamaka on opening day

Starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, Ravanasure was released in theatres worldwide on this Friday, April 7, and received average reviews from audiences and critics. The Telugu star, who is nicknamed 'Mass Maharaja' by his fans, portrays a grey-shaded character called Ravindra in the psychological crime thriller film.

Ravanasura took a decent opening at the box office collecting Rs 6 crore net in India, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com. The gross domestic collection stands at Rs 7.10 crore. The crime thriller earned Rs 60 lakh from overseas taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 7.70 crore on its first day of theatrical release.

The recent Ravi Teja release hasn't managed to outperform his last solo release Dhamaka, which earned Rs 6.7 crore on opening day on December 23 last year. The action-comedy film turned out to be a success at the box office collecting more than Rs 100 crore gross globally.

While Dhamaka clashed and defeated Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's period comedy Cirkus at the box office, it seems that Ravanasure will easily beat Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur-crime drama Gumraah, which has also hit theatres this Friday. The Hindi release has collected only Rs 1.10 crore on its opening day.

Apart from Ravi Teja, the recent Telugu release also stars Jayaram, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sudheer Varma. The 'Mass Maharaja' star has also produced the film under his banner RT Team Works, along with Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures.



