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Rasika Dugal reveals why Delhi Crime is 'very close to her heart' as Season 3 completes one year

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Rasika Dugal reveals why Delhi Crime is 'very close to her heart' as Season 3 completes one year

As Delhi Crime Season 3 completes one year, Rasika Dugal shares BTS pictures and reflects on her journey across all three seasons. Calling the series 'very close to her heart', the actor discusses its global recognition and the impact of Indian storytelling.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Rasika Dugal reveals why Delhi Crime is 'very close to her heart' as Season 3 completes one year
Delhi Crime 3 completes one year
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As Delhi Crime Season 3 completes one year, Rasika Dugal has reflected on her association with the acclaimed series, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the show and recalling how it has connected Indian stories with audiences across the world. Over the years, Delhi Crime has emerged as one of the most acclaimed shows in the Indian OTT space. Known for its hard-hitting storytelling, compelling performances and realistic portrayal of complex investigations, the series has earned international recognition, including the prestigious International Emmy Award. Its success also marked an important moment for Indian content on global streaming platforms.

Rasika Dugal reflects on her journey with Delhi Crime

For Rasika, who plays Neeti Singh in the series, being associated with a show that has received such widespread appreciation has been a rewarding experience. Looking back at the latest season completing one year, the actor said she remains grateful for being part of its journey across three seasons.

"Delhi Crime is a show very close to my heart. Through the experience of the show, it has been very heartening to know that stories rooted in our realities, told with honesty and conviction, can travel across borders and connect with audiences everywhere. The love and recognition the show has received, including an International Emmy, has been incredibly encouraging. A year after season 3, I feel very happy and grateful to have been part of three seasons and to watch Neeti Singh grow through each one. I love working with the Delhi Crime team. They are a very special bunch of creative collaborators and I hope our journey together continues," Rasika said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Delhi Crime remains a landmark Indian OTT series

Headlined by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, Delhi Crime has built a strong following through its three seasons and its focus on stories rooted in real-world investigations. Its international recognition has also highlighted the growing reach of Indian storytelling beyond domestic audiences.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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