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Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda praise CM Thalapathy Vijay after special meet ahead of 'Ranabaali' release

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met actor Vijay in Chennai on Monday and shared social media posts admiring him.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda praise CM Thalapathy Vijay after special meet ahead of 'Ranabaali' release
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On Monday, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met actor Vijay in Chennai and expressed their adoration for him in touching messages.Both actors reported that they were well received and that the encounter was unique and unforgettable.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda share posts after meeting

Rashmika Mandanna expressed on social media her recent visit to Vijay after a long interval. She shared her longstanding admiration for him, noting her joy in working alongside him and her respect for his journey as Chief Minister. She wrote, "His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his positive experience with Thalapathy Vijay, noting the warmth and personal insights shared by Vijay after a long day together. He added, "One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time, My love and respect." In their posts, they referred to him as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

Also read: INDIA Bloc Protest: Police files 4 FIRs over violation of BNSS section 163 restrictions in Central Delhi

Vijay's film career and political journey

With hits like Ghilli, Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Mersal, Master and Leo, Vijay amassed a huge fan base over his more than thirty years in the film industry.He started his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024 and gradually gave up acting to concentrate on public life.

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