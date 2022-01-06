Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverekonda secretly dating? 'Dear Comrade' co-stars' New Year posts spark rumours

Rumours mills are abuzz that co-stars Vijay Deverkonda and Rashmika Mandanna are secretly dating. While the duo has not reacted to the reports, they have been spotted hanging out together and snapped at gym sessions, which sparked speculations.

And now, some photos from their respective New year celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media, in which it seems as though the two Telugu movie stars rang in 2022 together. Pictures from their New Year's post on social media have hinted that the Geeta Govindam and 'Dear Comrade' co-stars, Rashmika and Vijay were at the same resort in Goa, sparking reports of their alleged romance.

On January 1, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a photo giving fans a glimpse of the resort she was celebrating New Year's at. Dressed in a printed white outfit, the 'Pushpa' star looked pretty as she soaked in some sun in the candid photo. In the background one also got a glimpse of the luxurious resort she was vacationing at. "Happy 2022 my loves," Rashmika captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverekonda's younger brother Anand Deverakonda also shared a picture from the same location. This led fans to believe that Rashmika was with Vijay on New Year's. Noticeably, Vijay and Rashmika's captions to their respective New Year's posts were also similar. "Happy new year my loves," Vijay had captioned his New Year post.

Check out the photos below:

Hey myan same caption https://t.co/Du8tEk94bA — Avanthika (@avanthi___) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Rashmika, who was last seen in the blockbuster hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1', has a line up of exciting projects that include her Hindi film debut in Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

As for Vijay, he has pan-India film 'Liger' opposite Ananya Panday in his kitty.