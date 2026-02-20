Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked

Do you know where Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married? Read on to know about their rumoured wedding venue, the plush Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya, Udaipur.

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Udaipur, Rajasthan, is once again witnessing a star-studded gathering. Two major film stars, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are set to wed here. It's being reported that the couple will wed on February 26th at a prominent hotel in Udaipur. The wedding of national crush Rashmika and Deverakonda will take place in a luxurious hotel nestled among the Aravalli Hills. It's reported that several rooms have been booked simultaneously, and preparations have already begun. Today, we'll tell you how much a room costs at the hotel where Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are going to be married.

This is the hotel where the star couple will be married.

There has been speculation about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding for a long time, but now they are finally going to tie the knot forever. It's reported that the couple will be getting married at ITC Mementos, a major hotel in Udaipur. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the family or the stars. The hotel is located in a beautiful location, and the view at night is nothing short of paradise.

How much does it cost per night?

We tried to book a room on the website of Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur. We learned that the cost per night for a Valley View Villa room is approximately 26,000 rupees. This rate is for club members. The rate for others may be significantly higher, although this information is not provided on the website. The hotel also offers two types of suites. The Aravali Suite costs approximately 55,000 rupees per night, while the Mementos Suite costs between 75,000 and 88,000 rupees.

Udaipur Becomes a Favourite Destination for Grand Weddings

Udaipur in Rajasthan is already a favourite destination for grand and royal weddings. Before Rashmika and Vijay, many celebrities have held grand weddings here. Recently, the wedding of billionaire Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra, was a much-talked-about affair, attracting the entire Bollywood and Hollywood fraternity. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also got married in Udaipur.