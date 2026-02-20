FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked

Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue

'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks one year in office, unveils report card highlighting achievements

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked

Do you know where Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married? Read on to know about their rumoured wedding venue, the plush Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya, Udaipur.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 07:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, their wedding venue from Udaipur
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Udaipur, Rajasthan, is once again witnessing a star-studded gathering. Two major film stars, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are set to wed here. It's being reported that the couple will wed on February 26th at a prominent hotel in Udaipur. The wedding of national crush Rashmika and Deverakonda will take place in a luxurious hotel nestled among the Aravalli Hills. It's reported that several rooms have been booked simultaneously, and preparations have already begun. Today, we'll tell you how much a room costs at the hotel where Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are going to be married.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Devarakonda wedding: Actress spotted at salon, sparks fresh buzz, leaves fans thrilled

This is the hotel where the star couple will be married.

There has been speculation about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding for a long time, but now they are finally going to tie the knot forever. It's reported that the couple will be getting married at ITC Mementos, a major hotel in Udaipur. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the family or the stars. The hotel is located in a beautiful location, and the view at night is nothing short of paradise.

image

How much does it cost per night?

We tried to book a room on the website of Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur. We learned that the cost per night for a Valley View Villa room is approximately 26,000 rupees. This rate is for club members. The rate for others may be significantly higher, although this information is not provided on the website. The hotel also offers two types of suites. The Aravali Suite costs approximately 55,000 rupees per night, while the Mementos Suite costs between 75,000 and 88,000 rupees.

Udaipur Becomes a Favourite Destination for Grand Weddings

Udaipur in Rajasthan is already a favourite destination for grand and royal weddings. Before Rashmika and Vijay, many celebrities have held grand weddings here. Recently, the wedding of billionaire Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra, was a much-talked-about affair, attracting the entire Bollywood and Hollywood fraternity. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also got married in Udaipur.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan
Afghanistan Earthquake: 5.8-magnitude tremor felt in Kabul, Nangarharh
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement