ENTERTAINMENT

'One day, I missed her': Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for wife Rashmika Mandanna, posts love filled official wedding pictures

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: The long awaited marriage of the South Indian actor couple has been solemnized in a dreamy and love-filled wedding in Telugu, The couple has posted pictures from their special day.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 07:36 PM IST

'One day, I missed her': Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for wife Rashmika Mandanna, posts love filled official wedding pictures
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: The long awaited marriage of the South Indian actor couple has been solemnized in a dreamy and love-filled wedding in Telugu tradition in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Thursday, February 26. The newlywed couple, lovingly called 'VIROSH' by their fans, have posted pictures from their special day. Vijay Deverakonda shared moments from his wedding showing love, fun and a great chemistry between the two. 

    Rashmika-Vijay love exuding wedding

    The Arjun Reddy actor shared photos revealing their love, chemistry and an unsaid connection between the newlyweds along with a heartfelt note with the title 'One day, I missed her'. The beautiful and heartfelt lines not only describe his love for his wife, Rashmika, but also her significance and influence in his life and that how just her presence is all that matters to him. 

    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda official pictures of their wedding shows Rashmika giving a peck on his nose in one of them. In another, they are seen laughing while participating in a Tamil tradition where they can be seen playing with a golden pot by putting their hands in it. The pictures seem to come straight from a romantic novel as their expressions flash their emotions clearly from their laughs and smiles. 

    Rashmika's wedding look almost equals a Southern deity showcasing her in a different light than her usual glamourous look. Rashmika is seen in an extravagant traditional silk saree filled with intricate gold detailing. Her bridal look became exquisite with a godly aura with temple jewellery, layered gold necklaces, bangles and an open hairstyle decorated with fresh flowers. Vijay complements her in a classic South Indian groom ensemble, wearing a traditional veshti and angavastram, exuding elegance and traditional charm.

    The couple tied the knot in a Telugu tradition with muhuratam at 10 am. The important rituals were completed between 11 am and 11.30 am, with Vedic chants, sacred fire rituals and blessings from elders marking the solemn moment.

