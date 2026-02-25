FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: PM Narendra Modi pens letter for couple, ask them to 'share responsibilities, embrace each other’s...'

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent best wishes to the couple.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: PM Narendra Modi pens letter for couple, ask them to 'share responsibilities, embrace each other’s...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have millions of blessings from their fans and well-wishers, and now even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his heartfelt wishes to the couple for their wedding. Vijay and Rashmika are getting married on February 26, and ahead of the big day, PM Modi has sent a letter, sharing his thoughts and wishes to the couple. 

In his letter, addressed to Vijay’s parents, Madhavi and Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda, PM Modi thanked them for inviting him to the wedding. The note reads, “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

Rashmika and Vijay to outshine the magic they created on the silver screen: PM Modi

Modi also shared his views on Vijay and Rashmika marking their new beginnings. The letter further read, "It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen."

PM Modi's advice to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

The Prime Minister further advised the new couple to share roles and responsibilities, and added, "May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other’s imperfections, learn from each other’s strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion." Vijay and Rashmika will get married on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, under Telugu and Kodava traditions.

