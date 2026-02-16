Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding invite leaked? Viral photo showing marriage, reception date breaks the internet

A leaked wedding invitation has sparked rumours that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married by the end of the month. While the couple has not confirmed the news, fans are excited and waiting for an official announcement.

There is a lot of buzz around actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. According to recent reports, the two stars are planning to get married by the end of this month. The drama unfolded after an invitation card intended for a wedding was leaked on the internet, quickly gathering steam through social media.

Wedding date and details:

The leaked invitation shows that the wedding will occur at the end of this month. The card also mentions a grand reception that will be held shortly after the wedding. The couple has not confirmed the news because Rashmika and Vijay have not made any official statements. The couple needs to announce because many fans are waiting for their confirmation.

The reports indicate that the ceremony will be a private event, which will allow only close family members and friends to attend. The couple prefers to conceal their personal life from others, which shows that their celebration will be a private event.

Their relationship journey:

Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in popular films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The couple has attracted media attention since their relationship began because of recurring relationship rumours. The couple has never confirmed their relationship; however, their fans continue to enjoy watching them together in different settings. The couple's relationship becomes the subject of public speculation through their shared social media content and public events. The couple's upcoming wedding announcement, which now circulates online, has led fans to believe that they are about to enter their next major life stage.

Fans react to the news:

The moment the invitation appeared online, fans began to post their congratulatory messages. Fans expressed their joy about their favourite stars getting married to each other. The couple has become one of the most popular pairs, according to some fans who believe this to be true. The wedding remains a subject which people discuss until official news is released. Fans believe the news to be true while they wait for Rashmika and Vijay to confirm the information.