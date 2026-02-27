Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon to Vijay Verma, here's how celebrities showered love on 'Virosh' wedding

Bollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently tied the knot, and their wedding has become one of the most talked-about events on social media. Fans and fellow celebrities immediately took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. The comments on their wedding posts are full of love, blessings and excitement.

Celebrity blessings pour in:

Actress Kriti Sanon shared her excitement, writing, 'Rashhuuu!! Congratsssss to both of you!! Wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness and love.' Her message reflects the joy that the wedding has brought to friends and colleagues in the film industry.

Other Bollywood celebrities joined in to share their love. Sanya Panday expressed her joy with the words, 'So cute! Congratulations,' while Vidya Balan showed her deep affection through her congratulatory message, which contained, 'CONGRATULATIONS Rashmika and God bless you both with a long life of happy togetherness.' The couple received high admiration from the industry as Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay Varma showed their excitement about the relationship.

Younger stars join the celebration:

The couple received affection from younger performers who work in acting and singing. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, 'Heartiest congratulations guys!' while Ishaan Khatter simply added, 'Congrats guys!' The couple, Rashmika and Vijay, received recognition from singer Sid Sriram and actress Sreeleela, who sent them brief yet sincere messages.

Social media buzz:

The overwhelming response from celebrities highlights the couple's popularity in Bollywood. The wedding has become a trending event because fans are celebrating it across different platforms. Rashmika and Vijay's Instagram posts became a hub of happiness because their fans and peers showed admiration for their relationship through heartwarming comments. The couple's wedding serves as a personal milestone which brings happiness to all members of the entertainment industry.