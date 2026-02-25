Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Arjun Reddy actor's mom gifts khandani kangan to bride-to-be, guests list revealed

The pre-wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are going in full swing, and the sangeet ceremony was held on February 24. Read on to know more details.

The pre-wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are going full swing, and the bride-to-be got a special gift from her mother-in-law. According to the reports, the sangeet ceremony was held in the evening of February 24. On Tuesday, the families of Vijay and Rashmika started the celebration with a cricket match under the VIROSH Premier League, followed by the sangeet ceremony at ITC Mementos hotel, Udaipur.

Rashmika Mandanna got khandani kangan from Vijay Deverakonda's mom

As India Today reported, in a heartfelt moment, Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, gifted heirloom bangles to Rashmika as per tradition. The portal quoted a source who informed, "In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy,” the source shared shortly before the Sangeet ceremony." The couple will tie the knot on February 26, and before that, more ceremonies are expected to take place on February 25.

The arrival of guests for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

As the couple are having a fun time with their loved ones in Udaipur, the guests for the big day have started arriving at the hotel. Vijay's Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker and actor Eesha Rebba were spotted arriving together at Udaipur airport. Stylist Shravya Varma, who is also close to the couple, was spotted arriving too. Actor Ashika Ranganath and director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who directed Rashmika’s The Girlfriend, also joined them. However, much like their Hyderabad engagement, the intimate wedding is expected to have a tight guest list.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Reportedly, Rashmika and Vijay met quietly in 2017. Rashmika had called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty. In that year, she met Vijay Deverakonda for their first movie, Geeta Govindham. Little did they know that their professional collaboration was meant for something bigger and holier. The success of Geeta Govindham encouraged the makers of Dear Comrade, and Rashmika and Vijay were paired opposite each other. As a result, Dear Comrade became a bigger success than their first film, and their organic chemistry was among the major reasons for the film's success. Fans loved Rashmika and Vijay, and they fell for each other.