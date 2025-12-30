Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, will have private-but-lavish ceremony in...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to welcome 2026 with a bang, and they will honour their relationship with the wedding vows. Read on to know when and where they're tying the knot.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to make their rumoured relationship official with the pious bond of marriage. After the rushed intimate engagement ceremony held in October, the couple will be tying the knot in 2026. According to the latest reports, the duo will keep their celebration low-key, and their wedding will be attended by only family members. However, the date and the venue of their intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony are out, and it's sooner than you think. The co-stars turned best friends turned lovers will be Mr and Mrs, and their fans will be overwhelmed with their first glimpse as a married couple.

Rashmika and Vijay will get married on..., in....

As Hindustan Times reported, Rashmika and Vijay will get married on February 26, and it will be a lavish wedding ceremony in the popular destination wedding location at Udaipur. The portal quoted an insider who said, "Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."

When Rashmika hinted at her secret engagement with Vijay

After the rumoured engagement, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a carousel post, which was more of a cryptic hint at their new beginnings. The Chhaava actress donned a traditional saree, and thanked her fans for the constant support. Rashmika shared these photos with the caption, "Happy Dussehra, my loves. This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song. Your messages, your excitement, your constant support… You make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions."

On the work front, Rashmika had a fruitful 2025 with blockbuster Chhava, hits Thamma and The Girlfriend. She was also seen in Salman Khan's Sikandar, but the movie failed commericially.