Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted together at Hyderabad airport after a holiday in Italy, sparking excitement and wedding rumours among fans ahead of their rumored February 2026 wedding.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted together at Hyderabad airport as they returned from a holiday in Italy. Due to persistent rumours about their impending nuptials, their joint appearance garnered attention. Social media has been ablaze since the announcement, and fans are thrilled to see the well-known pair together.

Back from the Italy vacation:

The couple returned to India on Monday after spending their New Year's holiday in Italy. Both actors kept a low profile at the airport by dressing casually and donning masks. Despite this, fans and photographers saw that they showed up together, escorted by security and their respective teams. Fans and paparazzi alike were thrilled to see them together, but they did not pause for photos or media appearances.

Wedding rumours continue:

For months, there have been rumours of Rashmika and Vijay getting married. According to reports, they secretly got engaged in Hyderabad in October 2025, with only close relatives and friends present. According to numerous media sources, their wedding might happen at a historic palace in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Rashmika and Vijay haven't yet formally confirmed these details, though. An official announcement regarding the big day is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Also read: Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

Fans excited:

Fans' enthusiasm has only grown since the couple returned from Italy. Every time they are seen together, pictures, remarks and rumours about their impending nuptials go viral on social media. Supporters are wishing each other well and expressing their joy, making the news one of the most talked-about subjects in the entertainment industry.



Both Rashmika and Vijay are still concentrating on their work despite the publicity. In the Telugu and pan-Indian film industries, both actors have a number of upcoming projects. In addition to celebrating their rumoured wedding plans, their fans are eager to see them on screen once more. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted at the airport, demonstrating once more how closely fans follow the couple and how much excitement there is for their big day.