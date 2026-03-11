Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share stunning photos from their Mehendi ceremony: 'It was too perfect'

Rashmika Mandanna looked radiant in a richly detailed traditional ensemble that blended earthy tones with intricate heritage-inspired motif. Vijay Deverakonda embraced a regal yet relaxed aesthetic. He paired a vibrant embroidered jacket with a deep-toned kurta and a traditional dhoti-style bottom.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally offered fans a glimpse into one of the most magical moments from their wedding celebrations. The couple recently shared dreamy pictures from their Mehendi and Pradhanam evening, and the internet cannot get enough of the warmth, elegance, and joy captured in the frames.

Rashmika shared a series of pictures from the celebration and reflected on how special the evening was. "25.02.26 It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast. What a stunning piece you have created!!! @toraniofficial thank you for making it so special for us," she wrote alongside the photos.

Vijay also shared glimpses from the evening, recalling how unforgettable the celebration felt. "25.02.26 The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening I wish had a 100 more hours in it! @toraniofficial," he captioned his post.

For the celebration, Rashmika looked radiant in a richly detailed traditional ensemble that blended earthy tones with intricate heritage-inspired motifs. The outfit featured elaborate patterns and delicate embroidery that celebrated craftsmanship while maintaining an effortless elegance. Draped gracefully, the silhouette perfectly complemented the festive mood of the Mehendi evening, allowing Rashmika’s natural glow and minimal styling to take centre stage.

Vijay, meanwhile, embraced a regal yet relaxed aesthetic. He paired a vibrant embroidered jacket with a deep-toned kurta and a traditional dhoti-style bottom, creating a look that balanced grandeur with cultural authenticity. The rich textures and bold patterns added depth to his attire, making it both festive and striking while still feeling comfortable for the joyful evening.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their three-day celebration, fondly called "The Wedding of Virosh," took place from February 24 to 26 at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, bringing together close friends and family for a celebration filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. They hosted a star-studded reception on Hyderabad in March 4, which was attended by Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, and multiple other celebs.

