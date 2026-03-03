Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share magical glimpses from sangeet ceremony: 'Big happy party with beautiful people'

Sharing the stunning pictures from Sangeet, Vijay wrote, "The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking." Rashmika also posted some amazing clicks from the ceremony.

Following their internet-shattering wedding on February 26 in the historic city of Udaipur, the newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, have finally treated fans to a look inside their pre-wedding festivities. The couple took to Instagram to share emotional highlights from their high-energy sangeet night. Dressed in stunning custom creations by Falguni Shane Peacock, the duo’s posts capture a night of deep familial bonds, spectacular performances, and undeniable chemistry.

​Reflecting on the overwhelming joy of the celebration, Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt note alongside a series of vibrant images. "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. ​It was really the most fun night ever!! ​From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other to family wanting to surprise us to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! @falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! ​24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends", she wrote.

Echoing the same sentiment of emotional exhaustion and pure happiness, Vijay Deverakonda posted strikings visual of the couple, and captioned them, "24.02.26 ​Our Sangeet night. ​The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. ​Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people ​@falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons I was in it till 4 am."

The Sangeet, held on February 24, served as a precursor to the main ceremony, showcasing the "Virosh" magic that has captivated millions. As the couple continues to share more from their Udaipur diaries, the world remains glued to their screens, celebrating the union of two of India’s biggest stars.

