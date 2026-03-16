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Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share lively photos from Haldi ceremony: 'We were drenched and dipped in colour'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi ceremony was filled with colours and celebration. Their three-day wedding celebration, fondly called 'The Wedding of Virosh,' took place from February 24 to 26 at Mementos By ITC Hotels- Ekaaya Udaipur.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 07:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share lively photos from Haldi ceremony: 'We were drenched and dipped in colour'
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Haldi ceremony
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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally offered fans a glimpse into one of the most colourful moments from their wedding celebrations. On Monday, March 16, the actors took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared lively pictures from their Haldi ceremony held on February 25, a day before their intimate wedding.

Sharing the Haldi photos, The Animal actress wrote, "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI...even Vijju (Vijay) was Team Bride that day." Praising their wedding venue Mementos By ITC Hotels- Ekaaya Udaipur, she added, "@mementosbyitchotels_udaipur - I am so so soooo glad we got married in your property because it was nothing short of perfect! The vibe, the staff, the service, the food.. everything was absolutely top-notch, and we had an absolute blast.. We’ll all be back super soon… if nothing else, then just to come visit you." Rashmika also shared her love for the fashion designer Anamika Khanna as she concluded, "@anamikakhanna.in - the one we trusted our vision with. Thankyou for making it come into reality. We love you!! This is just the start of our journey together."

The  Arjun Reddy actor captioned the Haldi pictures as, "25.02.26 Haldi day - The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning. On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends. And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake." He also lauded the wedding venue as he added, "I wanted to get married only in the motherland and i love the outdoors. And for this I would pick no other place than @mementosbyitchotels_udaipur - the 200acre beauty of property feels like an outdoor paradise with its land, river, gardens and mountains.. and the staff and service were the best i have received across the world. They have all my love, just last night I was considering taking all my friends and family back there every year for a holiday in February."

Concluding his note, Vijay commended Anamika Khanna and the wedding planning company RVR Eventz & Design, "I wanted war at the Haldi and they brought it to me - everyones clothes were destroyed by lunch time, including a kurta @anamikakhanna.in made me that I loved. But it was worth it. I also wanted an Urli so big that our entire gang can fit into it and always be by our side. My brilliant decor team at @rvreventzdesign and ITC just made everything happen never saying a "cannot do" to everything I asked."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their three-day celebration, fondly called 'The Wedding of Virosh,' took place from February 24 to 26 in Udaipur, bringing together close friends and family for a celebration filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. They hosted a star-studded reception on Hyderabad in March 4, which was attended by Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, and multiple other celebs.

READ | Real reason why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

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