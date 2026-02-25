Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of Haldi ceremony from VIROSH wedding in Udaipur; see viral pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been sharing glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. The stars will be marrying in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared glimpses from their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday. The couple is set to tie the knot at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur on Thursday. Rashmika and Vijay offered their fans a peek at the elaborate Haldi setup through their Instagram Stories.

Rashmika's first photo showed yellow-themed setup with chairs and tables dressed in bright yellow tablecloths. Another picture featured a cute poster of two puppies, symbolising their pets Aura and Storm, driving a car. Vijay's first visual showed circular outdoor space with two small wooden stools placed at the centre for the bride and groom. In his next Story, he shared a close-up of personalised flower-shaped name placards - "Rushie", a nickname for Rashmika, and the other "Vijay" - placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds.









Vijay and Rashmika have kept their wedding a close, intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. On Tuesday, the couple shared pictures suggesting they played a friendly cricket match between the two families, which they named the "VIROSH Premier League." While Rashmika shared an image of the pre-wedding food arrangements, Vijay gave a glimpse of the pool volleyball matches that their guests played.

The couple, who worked together on films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have dated for seven years but publicly confirmed the relationship only on Sunday before arriving in Udaipur on Tuesday. They thanked fans and followers for their constant support, saying they would like to name their union "The Wedding of Virosh" to honour the tag given to them by fans.

Deverakonda has featured in several successful Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy and Mahanati, and enjoys a significant fan following across India. Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Hindi cinema, gained widespread recognition with the two Pushpa films, Animal, The Girlfriend, and Chhaava.

