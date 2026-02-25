FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan fans over social media abuse

India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of Haldi ceremony from VIROSH wedding in Udaipur; see viral pics

Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch

Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows himself up, killing four policemen in Punjab; horrifying CCTV video surfaces

125 screenings, gala premiers: CM Rekha Gupta unveils International Film Festival Delhi 2026, check dates

Microsoft founder Bill Gates' bombshell statement, admits to affairs with 2 Russian women, apologises for Epstein ties

Lucknow Blue Drum Horror: Accused’s new statement after arrest for killing father, says ‘Galti se ho gaya’

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan fans over social media abuse

'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan

India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?

India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to

Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch

Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of Haldi ceremony from VIROSH wedding in Udaipur; see viral pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been sharing glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. The stars will be marrying in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 07:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of Haldi ceremony from VIROSH wedding in Udaipur; see viral pics
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Haldi ceremony
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared glimpses from their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday. The couple is set to tie the knot at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur on Thursday. Rashmika and Vijay offered their fans a peek at the elaborate Haldi setup through their Instagram Stories. 

Rashmika's first photo showed yellow-themed setup with chairs and tables dressed in bright yellow tablecloths. Another picture featured a cute poster of two puppies, symbolising their pets Aura and Storm, driving a car. Vijay's first visual showed circular outdoor space with two small wooden stools placed at the centre for the bride and groom. In his next Story, he shared a close-up of personalised flower-shaped name placards - "Rushie", a nickname for Rashmika, and the other "Vijay" - placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds.

RM1

VD

Vijay and Rashmika have kept their wedding a close, intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. On Tuesday, the couple shared pictures suggesting they played a friendly cricket match between the two families, which they named the "VIROSH Premier League." While Rashmika shared an image of the pre-wedding food arrangements, Vijay gave a glimpse of the pool volleyball matches that their guests played.

The couple, who worked together on films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have dated for seven years but publicly confirmed the relationship only on Sunday before arriving in Udaipur on Tuesday. They thanked fans and followers for their constant support, saying they would like to name their union "The Wedding of Virosh" to honour the tag given to them by fans.

Deverakonda has featured in several successful Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy and Mahanati, and enjoys a significant fan following across India. Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Hindi cinema, gained widespread recognition with the two Pushpa films, Animal, The Girlfriend, and Chhaava.

READ | Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?
India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of Haldi ceremony from VIROSH wedding in Udaipur; see viral pics
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of their Haldi ceremony
Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch
Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes
Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows himself up, killing four policemen in Punjab; horrifying CCTV video surfaces
CCTV video captures deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan's Punjab
125 screenings, gala premiers: CM Rekha Gupta unveils International Film Festival Delhi 2026, check dates
125 screenings, gala premiers: CM Rekha Gupta unveils International Film Festiva
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement