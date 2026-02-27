Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding jewellery from 'ancient era', decoded; netizen say 'New trend groom with more jewellery than bride'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding jewellery showcased rich tradition and cultural symbolism. Their temple-style gold ornaments represented blessings, prosperity and commitment, adding royal elegance to their big day.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding was not only a grand celebration of their love but also a beautiful display of traditional Indian jewellery, rich in culture and meaning. Both the bride and groom wore exquisite gold pieces that symbolised heritage, prosperity and blessings for their married life.

Rashmika’s bridal jewellery: Symbols of blessing and prosperity

Rashmika wore traditional gold jewelry which included multiple heavy necklaces, earrings, bangles and a nose ring that followed the temple jewellery design. The style shows its roots in ancient South Indian temple architecture through its use of divine deity motifs, which represent holy blessings.

The multiple necklaces Rashmika wore represent protection, wealth, and status, while the intricate designs celebrate cultural heritage. The nose ring is considered auspicious in many Indian cultures, symbolising a married woman’s respect for tradition. Her heavy gold bangles signify strength and good fortune in her new life.

Vijay’s jewellery: Strength, tradition and royalty

Vijay's wedding jewellery displayed an impressive appearance. He wore a long, thick gold chain with detailed motifs, a gold bracelet called a 'vanki' or armlet, and rings. The designs included elements from temple architecture and natural patterns, which represented strength and courage and their association with traditional values. The sacredness of the wedding rituals receives an enhancement through Vijay's red 'alta', which he applies to his hands together with his gold jewellery. His jewellery represents his role as a protector and provider in the marriage, embracing royal elegance and cultural roots.

The cost of royal heritage jewellery:

The temple jewellery functions as both a representation and a valuable asset. The price of a detailed 22-karat temple jewellery haram with a matte gold finish starts at Rs 4,50,000 and can reach Rs 9,00,000 based on its weight. The price range for statement pieces, which include heavy vankis and carved kadas, starts from Rs 1,50,000 and ends at Rs 3,50,000. The regal aesthetic attracts admirers who want a lower-cost solution that premium silver-based jewellery with antique gold plating provides. The market offers high-quality handcrafted replicas of heritage pieces, which range in price from Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000.

"The entire journey spanned 10 months - from conceptualising the design and engaging in multiple discussions, to bespoke customisation, production, trials, and finally bringing the complete look to life," the jewellery brand told NDTV.

Netizens react: Compared to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Social media users were in awe of Rashmika and Vijay’s traditional wedding look. Many said their temple jewellery, alta, and deep red tones recreated an ancient, divine era. Some even compared the couple to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, calling their presence powerful, pure and full of spiritual energy. Fans felt it was more than a wedding; it was heritage and devotion brought to life.