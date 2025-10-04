Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda rumoured engagement: Chhaava actress owns Rs 8 crore mansion, charges.., Liger actor has 5 high-end cars.., know their net worth

Amid the whole chatter of rumoured engagement and wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, read on to know their net worth. How much do they charge, the assets they posses, and the sources of income.

Rashmika Mandanna, also known as India's National Crush, is reportedly engaged to her longtime beau Vijay Deverakonda, leaving her fans overwhelmed. After the hush-hush engagement in the presence of family and close friends, the duo will marry next year. The duo has reportedly been dating since 2018, but they never went public about it. In the middle of two productions, Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade, the two came together and love blossomed. As the couple will take the next big step in their relationship, let's discuss their net worth, their assets, and their sources of income.

Rashmika Mandanna's net worth, sources of income

As per the reports, the Chhaava actress has a net worth of Rs 66 crores, which includes acting fees in the range of Rs 4-8 crores per film. However, reports have it that for Pushpa 2, she earned Rs 10 crore to reprise Srivalli, making it the highest fees received for a film. Rashmika's other sources of income include revenue from brand endorsements. She's associated with brands including Boat, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP, and Meesho. Rashmika has also invested in vegan beauty company Plum.

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth, sources of income

The Arjun Reddy actor is among the highest-paid Telugu stars, earning Rs 15 crore for a movie. According to multiple reports, his net worth is between Rs 50-70 crores. Apart from his acting fees, his other sources of income include brand endorsement for which he charges Rs 1 crore. He reportedly earns Rs 40 lakh for a single sponsored post on Instagram. Just like Rashmika, Vijay has also made various investments, which strengthen his financial portfolio.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's assets

Reports say that Rashmika Mandanna has a strong hold in real estate with which includes homes in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Coorg, as well. The Sikandar actress also possesses a Rs 8 crore luxury mansion in Bangalore. The Goodbye actress loves cars, and she owns a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, a Toyota Innova, a Hyundai Creta, a Range Rover Sport, and an Audi Q3.

Vijay Deverakonda also live life king-size. The Liger actor lives with his family in a luxurious Rs 15 crore mansion located in the plush Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. He also has a soft corner for big toys; thus he has five high-end cars, including a Lexus MPV, BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, Volvo XC90, and Audi Q7.