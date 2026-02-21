Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding? Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the airport in Hyderabad, sparking fresh wedding rumours. The two arrived separately but around the same time, keeping their appearance low-key. Fans think they are heading to Udaipur for their wedding.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted at the airport in Hyderabad, setting social media abuzz. Photos and short videos of the two stars leaving the city surfaced online, and fans were quick to connect the dots. Many people believe the actors are travelling because they have a special reason to do so, which they think is their wedding.

Rashmika and Vijay both arrived at the airport at the same time, according to a report by Hindustan Times, although they arrived separately. The two people maintained a low profile while they stayed in public and refused to speak with photographers. The actors dressed in basic, comfortable clothing, which made them look peaceful, while their trip created more interest among people who wanted to know about their plans.

Long-standing relationship rumours:

The fans have been guessing about the relationship status between the two famous stars for an extended period. Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in successful films and are often seen praising each other in interviews. The two actors maintain a friendly relationship, which they demonstrate through their public appearances together. The fans of both celebrities believe that the two people who have not confirmed their relationship status actually share a romantic bond. Public events and social media posts from the two people turn into online discussion topics within minutes.

Is Udaipur the wedding destination?

The reports indicate that the two individuals travelled to Udaipur, which is a city that hosts extravagant celebrity weddings. Udaipur has emerged as a popular wedding location because it offers royal palaces and high-end hotels, which attract numerous stars. The possibility of a private ceremony has gained strength because of these developments.

Rashmika and Vijay have not announced any wedding plans; their current status remains unverified. The current situation remains uncertain because they have not made any public statements about their relationship. Fans are currently waiting for the beloved couple to provide an official explanation of their situation.