FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding? Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport

India vs South Africa Super 8 match: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, timings, and more

Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title

Donald Trump's 10% universal tariffs after SC snub: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28% in US?

What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash gets washed out? Explained

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date: When will class 10 and 12 results be declared? Check past trends and updates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter

'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern

Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury

Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash

Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifying details emerge

Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifyi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding? Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the airport in Hyderabad, sparking fresh wedding rumours. The two arrived separately but around the same time, keeping their appearance low-key. Fans think they are heading to Udaipur for their wedding.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding? Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted at the airport in Hyderabad, setting social media abuzz. Photos and short videos of the two stars leaving the city surfaced online, and fans were quick to connect the dots. Many people believe the actors are travelling because they have a special reason to do so, which they think is their wedding.

Rashmika and Vijay both arrived at the airport at the same time, according to a report by Hindustan Times, although they arrived separately. The two people maintained a low profile while they stayed in public and refused to speak with photographers. The actors dressed in basic, comfortable clothing, which made them look peaceful, while their trip created more interest among people who wanted to know about their plans.

Long-standing relationship rumours:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The fans have been guessing about the relationship status between the two famous stars for an extended period. Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in successful films and are often seen praising each other in interviews. The two actors maintain a friendly relationship, which they demonstrate through their public appearances together. The fans of both celebrities believe that the two people who have not confirmed their relationship status actually share a romantic bond. Public events and social media posts from the two people turn into online discussion topics within minutes.

Also read: Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Is Udaipur the wedding destination?

The reports indicate that the two individuals travelled to Udaipur, which is a city that hosts extravagant celebrity weddings. Udaipur has emerged as a popular wedding location because it offers royal palaces and high-end hotels, which attract numerous stars. The possibility of a private ceremony has gained strength because of these developments.

Rashmika and Vijay have not announced any wedding plans; their current status remains unverified. The current situation remains uncertain because they have not made any public statements about their relationship. Fans are currently waiting for the beloved couple to provide an official explanation of their situation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter
'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern
Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury
Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifying details emerge
Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifyi
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding? Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding?
India vs South Africa Super 8 match: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, timings, and more
India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement