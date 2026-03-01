FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda celebrate wedding with Annadanam in temples, sweet distribution for fans across India

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "On March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 02:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to celebrate their wedding in the most heartfelt way. This Sunday, the newlyweds will distribute sweets and organise Annadanam (food donation) at temples across the country. In a gesture rooted in gratitude and tradition, the couple is choosing to share their happiness through prayer and service, turning their personal milestone into a nationwide celebration filled with blessings, love, and generosity.

Taking to their social media handles, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food. So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

The sweet distribution will span more than 20 cities, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Pondicherry. Temples across Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will host the Annadanam ceremonies, turning the occasion into a truly nationwide celebration.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with each other at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur on Thursday, February 26. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family members and dear friends, making it a deeply personal affair. Soon after, both actors took to social media to share heartfelt notes and beautiful glimpses from their wedding, inviting fans to be a part of their joy and new beginning. Vijay and Rashmika will host a grand star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

