Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda annouce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

On Sunday, February 22, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally made it official and announced their wedding, leaving their fans emotionally overwhelmed. Here's a look at their relationship timeline.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made it official. The star couple put an end to the speculations and confirmed their wedding, leaving their fans emotionally overjoyed. On Instagram, Vijay and Rashmika shared their stories, announcing the 'Wedding of VIROSH (Vi for Vijay and Rosh for Rashmika). As we can't control the excitement for seeing these two lovebirds become one forever, here's the relationship timeline of Rashmika and Vijay.

2017: A heartbreak that brought Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together

As per the news reports, the two met quietly in 2017. Rashmika had called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty. In that year, she met Vijay Deverakonda for their first movie, Geeta Govindham. Little did they know that their professional collaboration was meant for something bigger and holier.

2018-2019: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda grew closer during...

Geeta Govindham was released in 2019, and the masses loved them as the new pair. The success of this film encouraged the makers of Dear Comrade, and Rashmika and Vijay were paired opposite each other. As a result, Dear Comrade became a bigger success than their first film, and their organic chemistry was among the major reasons for the film's success. Fans loved Rashmika and Vijay, and they started falling for each other.

2020–2022: When the couple dropped subtle hints

In this period, Rashmika and Vijay gave out subtle hints of their relationship by dropping vacay photos and candid moments from identical locations. The dinner dates and airport spotting added more fuel to the speculations.

2023-2024: When Rashmika Mandanna blushed, the entire nation rejoiced

During the promotions of Animal, host Nandamuri Balakrishna teased Rashmika about her rumoured love life. Ranbir Kapoor asked Rashmika to call up her 'real hero'. Rashmika dialled Vijay, and he answered, "What’s up re?" Rashmika blushed, and this was nothing less than a confirmation. The fans couldn't control their excitement, and soon their relationship rumours hit a peak when both admitted that they aren't single anymore. Although they didn't name each other, this was more than enough for their admirers to rejoice.

The intimate engagement ceremony in 2025

Several news portals reported that Vijay and Rashmika had a private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025. The couple didn't make it official yet, but the Pushpa actress dropped a hint about sharing news that her fans were waiting to hear from 'four years'. A simple nod to the paparazzi's congratulations broke the internet and left their fans more excited than ever.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announce their 'Wedding of VIROSH'

On their Instagram, the couple shared an official note that reads, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!"

The couple is expected to marry at a heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. The ceremony is expected to be intimate, with a strict no-phone policy for guests, and will be attended only by close family members. Rashmika and Vijay will later host a grand wedding reception on March 4, celebrating their bond with friends, co-stars and colleagues.