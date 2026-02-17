FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Devarakonda wedding: Actress spotted at salon, sparks fresh buzz, leaves fans thrilled

Rumours about Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding started again after she was seen visiting a salon. Fans linked it to rumours about Vijay Deverakonda. However, there is no official confirmation and the wedding talk remains unverified.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Devarakonda wedding: Actress spotted at salon, sparks fresh buzz, leaves fans thrilled
Rumours about Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding are once again doing the rounds on social media. The actress visited a salon for her latest public appearance, which has created new rumours about her. Fans are now wondering if the star is preparing for her big day. The buzz around her personal life has become more intense, even though there is no official confirmation about her private affairs.

Salon visit sparks fresh buzz:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After her salon visit, Rashmika emerged from the facility with a calm and happy demeanour. She maintained a basic but elegant appearance while she smiled at photographers before her departure. The public showed more interest in her salon appearance because of the ongoing wedding rumours about her relationship.

Fans from social media platforms connected her grooming appointment to potential wedding activities. Some users began to predict wedding dates while they posted messages of congratulations on various online platforms. People should understand that a salon visit does not serve as evidence that someone is preparing for a wedding.

Link-up rumours with Vijay Deverakonda:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rashmika has often been linked with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The two have worked together in films and they maintain a strong friendship. The actors have remained friends throughout their careers despite dating rumours that have followed them since then. Fans refuse to accept the couple's explanation about their relationship status. The most recent salon visit has intensified speculation about their upcoming wedding.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

No official confirmation:

The current status shows that Rashmika and Vijay have not yet confirmed their wedding plans. The two actors are currently engaged in their upcoming movie projects and their work commitments. The wedding discussion remains only a rumour until they issue their formal statement. People who support his work must remain in their current state of waiting. Rashmika will disclose the actual situation about her salon appointment to the public at the appropriate time.

