Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava: 'What a special...'

Rashmika Mandanna called Chhaava a special film and shared behind-the-scenes moments with Vicky Kaushal. The historical drama was praised for its performances, storytelling, and visuals, with Rashmika’s posts highlighting the hard work behind the film.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 11:40 AM IST

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna recently expressed her love for her film Chhaava, calling it one of the most special projects of her career. The actress gave fans a closer look at the moments that made the movie special for her by sharing behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos and videos from the sets. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead in the historical drama, which was well-received by viewers.

Why Chhaava is special for Rashmika:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chhaava was a memorable and significant experience, according to Rashmika. She revealed that it was an honour and a teaching experience to be a part of a historical drama about the Maratha empire. Rashmika said she was honored to play such a significant role in the movie, which is about bravery, leadership, and sacrifice.

She shared unscripted moments from the shoot on social media. The BTS videos show the actors having fun on set, laughing between takes, and getting ready for dramatic scenes. The innate connection between Rashmika and Vicky pleased fans and deepened their on-screen chemistry.

Also read: Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

Vicky Kaushal's role and the film's success:

Vicky Kaushal portrayed a historical character in Chhaava and his performance received critical acclaim. The film received positive reviews because of its storytelling, its impressive visual effects and its deep emotional content. The audience developed a strong appreciation for the actors because they worked hard to depict historical events with authenticity. Rashmika’s emotional Instagram post, together with her previously unreleased footage, has once more shown fans the reasons why Chhaava remains special to them. The actress used her memory sharing to honour both the film's development and the collective work which achieved its success.

