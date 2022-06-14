Rashmika Mandanna stops bodyguard from manhandling fan, wins the internet with her gesture

Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

South star Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, is currently basking in the success of her last outing Pushpa: The Rise. The actress who is equally popular in the Hindi film circuit as she is down South is currently shooting for her upcoming film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. While in Animal Rahmika will be seen romancing Ranbir, in Goodbye, another one of her Bollywood projects, Rashmika will star opposite megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

With several Bollywood projects lined up, Rashmika is often spotted travelling to and fro Mumbai. Recently, when the actress was snapped in the maximum city, she was seen sporting a white crop top and matching pants teamed with a shrug.

In a now-viral video, while the paps are seen clicking photos of Rashmika, the curious actress is heard asking them what will they do with her photos. Meanwhile, a fan is seen interjecting the conversation to click a photo with the Pushpa actress. Acting promptly, Rashmika's bodyguard immediately tries to intervene and stop the fan from getting close to the star. Upon seeing her bodyguard getting defensive, Rashmika instantly asks him to not manhandle the fan while saying, "Don't do it, it's okay."

Rashmika's sweet gesture won the hearts of netizens. "South Stars Always Down To Earth .. No Arrogancy Like Bollywoodwalas," wrote a netizen. "Jab aapke fans milane aate Hain aapko to jab milane Diya aapane no no karke achcha laga hai mujhe," wrote another.

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is most certainly one of the most awaited films. Meanwhile, Rashmika has several projects lined up and will be seen in a number of Bollywood projects soon.