Earlier slated to release on November 27, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mysaa has been postponed indefinitely.

The makers of Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mysaa have postponed the release of the film. The actor re-shared the statement on her Instagram story on Sunday and said she will announce when the new release date is confirmed. The Telugu film is directed by Rawindra Pulle and set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal community. It follows Mandanna's Mysaa who turns into a lone warrior after her life is upended by threats and violence against her people. The film was set to release on November 27.

The makers said the film is envisioned to be a "technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle". "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films which showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience," read the statement.

We wish to present the world of #MYSAA in its most uncompromised form, delivering the experience it truly deserves. With this vision in mind, the theatrical release of #MYSAA, originally scheduled for NOVEMBER 27th, has been POSTPONED. The new release date will be announced very soon. Until then, keep the energy alive and groove to the rage-filled #OseyRamulamma — https://t.co/TKCU7BiuaN @iamRashmika @RawindraPulle @unformulafilms @TSeries @tseriessouth — UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms) November 22, 2026

The statement also assured the wait for another release date won't be long. "To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH. The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one," it added. "The release is getting pushed. I will let you know when I know about film's release," the actor said.

Mysaa also stars Samuthirakani, and Easwari Rao, among others. It is produced by UnFormula Films along producers Ajay Sayyapureddy, Anil Sayyapureddy, Veerasai Gopa, and Srikanth Reddy Sathi. Mysaa was supposed to the Rashmika's third release this year after the romantic comedy Cocktail 2 and period action drama Ranabaali.

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