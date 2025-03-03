Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga expressed strong discontent over Rashmika 's alleged disregard for Kannada cinema and culture.

Rashmika Mandanna, a talented actress from Coorg, Karnataka, has made a significant impact in the film industry. Born in Virajpet, Karnataka, Rashmika began her acting career with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. Although she gained recognition in Kannada cinema, it was her Telugu films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Sarileru Neekevvaru that catapulted her to fame. However, despite her roots in Karnataka, a Congress MLA has criticized Rashmika for allegedly disregarding Kannada culture and cancelling multiple invitations from Karnataka.

Recently, Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga expressed strong discontent over Rashmika 's alleged disregard for Kannada cinema and culture. Ganiga claims that the actress refused to attend the International Film Festival in Karnataka last year. According to Ganiga, Rashmika stated that she didn't have time and didn't know where Karnataka was, despite having a house in Hyderabad.

“Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, 'I have my house in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time. I can't come'," he told ANI.

Ganiga further alleged that she refused invitations from legislators to attend events, despite growing up in the industry. He questioned whether Rashmika should be "taught a lesson" for her perceived disrespect.

However, it's worth noting that Rashmika has previously denied rumours of being banned from the Kannada film industry and has expressed her respect for Kannada cinema.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is riding high on the success of her latest film, Chhaava, a historical action drama that has taken the box office by storm, grossing over Rs 600 crore worldwide. This Vicky Kaushal-starrer has become India's highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

Next up, Rashmika will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the action-packed Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release on Eid this year, promising an exciting cinematic experience. Besides this, she has several other projects in the pipeline, including The Girlfriend, Kubera, and Animal Park.