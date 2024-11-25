Rashmika Mandanna reveals about her marriage plans after Vijay Deverakonda confirmed being in a relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy promoting her upcoming pan-India film, Pushpa 2 The Rule. During the recent launch of Pushpa 2's song, the actress shared 'who she wants to marry' leaving the audience cheering and hooting.

During the launch event of Pushpa 2 song, 'Kissk' in Chennai, the host of the event asked Rashmika Mandanna, “Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we’ll find out you the boy." The actress replied “Everyone knows about it," leaving Allu Arjun and everyone in the hall in splits. The crowd erupted into big cheers.

We need someone who understands the Tamil language and can tell us what @iamRashmika said in response that caused the public to react so loudly?

Aakhir Baat kya hai?? #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/lOuyw1kymT — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) November 24, 2024

“I know what answer you want, I know it well," Rashmika added, leaving everyone in splits. The host requested her to shed light on her coy answer since he was ‘unaware’ of the reference. Rashmika Mandanna then replied, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally."

This comes after Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed that he is not single and is in a relationship. He said, “I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?” He then shared, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized. I don’t even know if it’s okay to expect unconditional love.”

Not only this, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's picture of having lunch together in a restaurant also went viral on social media. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now and their picture from a lunch date has just added to the rumours. However, neither of them has yet addressed the rumours. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have impressed fans with their chemistry in films like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their off-screen chemistry is also equally loved by the fans.

