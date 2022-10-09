Rashmika Mandanna shares stunning photo from Maldives, fans say 'captured by Vijay Deverakonda'

Rashmika Mandanna/Insatgram

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna flew to the Maldives for a wonderful vacation. Reportedly, the two are currently at the island country even though they were seen there separately at the airport. The Pushpa actress shared a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing next to the pool on Instagram on October 8. She's pictured posing with the brunch spread. Now, fans want to know if Vijay Deverakonda took the photo.

Many took to the photo’s comment section and wrote ‘photo credit: Vijay Deverakonda’ or ‘Captured by: Vijay Deverakonda.’

When to two were spotted at the airport, Vijay kept glancing at his phone while wearing dark sunglasses, while Rashmika engaged with the cameras while wearing no makeup and a beige outfit. The two have often denied dating and never publicly acknowledged their relationship. When Rashmika was recently questioned about the persistent rumours that she was dating Vijay, she erupted into laughter.

A few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna once more refuted the rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, calling them cute in the process. Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade are the only two movies Rashmika has done with Vijay (2019). They've both repeatedly rejected the romance rumours that have been circulating since they first surfaced.

Rashmika responded that she believes she had to deal with it now because she is just starting out in the industry when asked if she felt Bollywood artists had to deal with a lot of spotlight on their love lives. When questioned about the long-running rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, the actor erupted into laughter.

READ: Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna jet off to Maldives for romantic vacation?

She told Mashable India about the rumours, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." Asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika replied, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.”