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Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery: 'Slowing down seems scary'

Rashmika Mandanna shared a life update while recovering from a hip tendon injury. She said slowing down feels different and thanked fans for love and prayers.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery: 'Slowing down seems scary'
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Actress Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her life while recovering from her hip injury. She stated she is surrounded by love and happiness and talked about learning to slow down in a social media post. She also expressed gratitude to her fans for their support and prayers.

'Slowing down seems scary'

Rashmika shared a number of pictures of her everyday activities at home. She was spotted sporting spectacles and an enormous T-shirt in the photos. She was seen in other pictures with her family, actor Vijay Deverakonda, and her pet dog Aura. She captioned the photo with the words, 'My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long.'

She considered how her perspective on work and relaxation has evolved. 'It’s amazing how when you are hustling your days away, the other side, which is ‘slowing down’, seems scary, but when you are pushed into ‘slowing down ’-the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary. Maybe that’s what life is,' she said. The actress went on to say that her recuperation period has been "so much love and surrounded with so much positivity, prayers and gratitude.' Supporters responded with encouraging remarks. A lot of people wished her a quick recovery. In the pictures, some people also noted her flower-shaped mangalsutra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What happened to Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is recuperating from a hip injury she suffered while filming her next movie, Mysaa. She had previously disclosed that during a dancing routine, one of the tendons in her right hip separated. She was in a lot of discomfort from the injury and had to take a break. 

Also read: Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral: 'I'm doing well'

To clarify the injury, she said, 'So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connect your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again for me to be able to lift my leg and stuff and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa. She added that she realised she had been overexerting her body after suffering three consecutive injuries. 'Treat my body like a human, not a machine," she said.' Rashmika has not yet declared a return date to work.

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